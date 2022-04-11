Oncocyte to Present New Data Confirming Association of IO Score with Response to Immunotherapy Treatment for Bladder Cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

Poster outlines data showing Oncocyte’s DetermaIO™ tool can inform therapeutic decisions and has the potential to improve outcomes for patients with bladder cancer



IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation ( OCX), a precision diagnostics company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey, today announced that it will present new confirmatory data on DetermaIO™, its 27-gene expression test used to identify responders to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapies, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans.

The analysis in the poster builds on previous data, which showed that IO Score correlates with response to Genentech’s Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) ICI therapy for bladder cancer (mUC). The data to be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 confirm the association of the IO Score with response to ICI treatment in a second, independent, mUC cohort using the same algorithm and threshold previously established and validated in bladder and other tumor types.

Launched for clinical use in Q4 of 2021, DetermaIO has demonstrated the ability to identify responders to ICIs in Lung, TNBC, and Bladder cancers, and across four approved immunotherapies - Keytruda®, Opdivo®, Tecentriq® and Imfinzi® - suggesting a potential pan-cancer and pan-immunotherapy utility in both primary and metastatic settings. Following are details of the data accepted to the AACR Annual Meeting 2022:

Title : 1272 / 19 – Confirmatory study of the IO Score, a tumor immune microenvironment (TIME) classifier, demonstrates efficacy in a real-world cohort of metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)

Session type: PO.CL11.07 – Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 2

Authors: Nielsen, T., et al.

Date and time: April 11, 2022 | 9:00AM – 12:30PM EST



The abstract is currently available online at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 website. Oncocyte will be distributing a data press release at 9AM EST on Monday, April 11, summarizing poster results and the implications for DetermaIO.

Oncocyte’s DetermaIO test is a precision diagnostic designed to determine the likelihood of response to immunotherapy and is the first and only test to measure the entire tumor microenvironment (TME). By evaluating the entire TME, the test can help identify patients primed to respond to immunotherapy and patients who may not respond as well, allowing for physicians and their patients to make informed decisions about their treatment journey.

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company with a mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives by accelerating the diagnosis of cancer and advancing cancer care. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients at every stage. DetermaRx™ identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence and who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. The Company’s pipeline of tests in development also includes DetermaTx™, which will assess mutational status of a tumor, blood-based monitoring test DetermaCNI™, and long-term recurrence monitoring test DetermaMx™. In addition, Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide companies that are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

