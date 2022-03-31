Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Gabelli Funds to Host 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Thursday, March 31, 2022

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, March 31, 2022. This symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

Agenda:

8:15am

Introduction/Welcome

Tony Bancroft and Hanna Howard, Gabelli Funds

*8:30

Sharps Compliance NASDAQ: SMED

David Tusa, CEO

9:00

Casella Waste NASDAQ: CWST

John Casella, CEO; Jason Mead, IR

9:30

Ranpak NYSE: PACK

Bill Drew, SVP & CFO;

David Murgio, Chief Sustainability Officer

10:00

Waste Management NYSE: WM

Ed Egl, IR

10:30

Republic Services NYSE: RSG

Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO; Stacey Matthew, IR

*11:00

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN

Mary Anne Whitney, CFO

*11:30

Darling Ingredients NYSE: DAR

Randall Stuewe, CEO; Brad Phillips, CFO;
Suann Guthrie, IR

*12:00pm

Loop Industries NASDAQ: LOOP

Daniel Solomita, CEO; Drew Hickey, CFO

*12:30

Good Natured Products TSX: GDNP

Paul Antoniadis, CEO

1:00

Renovare NASDAQ: RENO

Anthony Fuller, CEO

1:30

CECO NASDAQ: CECE

Todd Gleason, CEO; Mathew Eckl, CFO;
Ramesh Nuggihalli, COO

2:00

Quest Resource Holding NASDAQ: QRHC

Ray Hatch, CEO

1 x 1only

Vertex Energy NASDAQ: VTNR

Alvaro Ruiz, EVP Corporate Development

*Virtual Presentation

Harvard Club, New York City
March 31, 2022
8:15 am - 3:00 pm
Virtual Conference Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_w2y_5CNFQ6KBFuSzw3KwPg

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005481/en/

