PlantX Launches "Bloombox Club" E-commerce Platform in the Republic of Ireland

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomboxclub Limited ("Bloombox Club") has launched its indoor plant selling e-commerce platform in the Republic of Ireland. The launch, which occurred less than two weeks after Bloombox Club's previously announced expansion to Austria, demonstrates the Company's ability to leverage its innovative digital technology to accelerate the global growth of its e-commerce infrastructure. Bloombox Club now operates e-commerce websites in five countries: the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria and the Republic of Ireland.

Bloombox Club's new online platform comes under a new domain, https://bloomboxclub.ie/, which follows the same interactive and user-friendly design representative of Bloombox Club's existing online presence in other countries. For purchases made through the Irish platform, orders will be shipped from a distributor in the Netherlands using the same centralized fulfillment and distribution system as other Bloombox Club operations in Europe.

"PlantX is all about revolutionizing the plant-based space to facilitate access to the plant-based lifestyle for as many people as possible," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Innovation is central to our efforts, which is why we are focusing our investments on creating cutting-edge technology that can fuel the expansion of our digital ecosystem. The new Bloombox Club launch in the Republic of Ireland further demonstrates this technology's potential for boosting PlantX's scalability worldwide."

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Bloomboxclub Limited is a UK-based indoor plant and natural product shop and subscription company that brings indoors the great outdoors to boost its customers' health and well-being. Bloombox sources, curates, and tells the story of its indoor plants and superior natural products for the home and delivers them to its customers' doors. Bloombox has created an active community loyal to its brand by curating its products and educating its customers on the plants' genus and benefits.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements relating to Bloombox Club's operations in the Republic of Ireland and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and that give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate; that assumptions may not be correct; and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in Eastern Europe; a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

