The Spirit Open Returns & Raises $1.5 Million For Philanthropic Efforts in South Florida & Across Spirit Airlines' Network

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit Open is back! After a two-year hiatus, Spirit Airlines Team Members, aviation industry professionals and community leaders hit the links at The Spirit Charitable Foundation's fifth annual golf event. Together, the Foundation raised more than $1.5 million for nonprofit organizations, surpassing the previous $1 million highpoint raised from The Spirit Open in 2020.

The 2022 event was presented by NexGen Aero, with Airbus as the Champion Sponsor and Pratt & Whitney as the Partner Sponsor. The festivities kicked off with hundreds of Spirit Team Members, partners and sponsors attending "An Evening Off The Runway" reception and presentation at Sheltair's world-class aircraft hangar at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on March 24. The next day, teams hit the links at The Club at Weston Hills for a day of golf, fun and making a difference.

"The Spirit Charitable Foundation is so grateful for our partners and community who continuously offer their support to the Foundation," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of The Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand for Spirit Airlines. "In 2021 alone, The Spirit Foundation donated more than $500,000 to 29 different charitable organizations. Now in the Foundation's 5th year, we can't wait to accelerate our mission of inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work. Every donation helps the Foundation continue our work supporting children & families, service members and the environment."

The Foundation will make charitable investments in the following nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022, with more commitments to come throughout the year.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Habitat for Humanity Broward County Chapter of the American Red Cross HistoryMiami Museum Big Dog Ranch Rescue Honor Flight South Florida Boys & Girls Club Broward County Jack & Jill Center Boys & Girls Club Atlantic City Kids Kicking Cancer Boys & Girls Club Manchester Latino Pilots Association Broward Center for the Performing Arts Luke's Wings Children's Aid Club Mano Amiga Community Foundation of Broward Pace Center for Girls Broward County Earth Force Reggae Girlz Foundation Face Forward International SknVue Fútbol Con Corazón The First Tee of Broward Fondation pour la Protection de la Biodiversité Marine The Nature Conservancy Girl Scouts of Tropical South Florida Women in Distress GreenUp Orlando



The Spirit Charitable Foundation is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work. Investments are made in organizations that have a meaningful impact on the lives of Children & Families, Service Members and the Environment through Team Member volunteerism, monetary and in-kind donations. One hundred percent of event proceeds go directly to charity and non-profit organizations.

In addition to the Spirit Charitable Foundation, Spirit Airlines also continues to invest in the communities we serve through the construction of facilities and extensive hiring efforts to add to its team of about 29,000 Spirit Family members. The company recently broke ground on its new campus in Dania Beach. Additionally, Spirit also recently announced the addition of new Crew Bases in Miami and Atlanta that are projected to open this summer. Spirit expects to locate more than 100 Pilots and more than 200 Flight Attendants at each base initially, with additional crew, supervisors and support functions to follow later in the year.

