Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Markel Corp, Mastercard Inc, Williams Inc, Sells Owens & Minor Inc, Altria Group Inc,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Heritage Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Markel Corp, Mastercard Inc, Williams Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Owens & Minor Inc, Altria Group Inc, , BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Gildan Activewear Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 556 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Wealth Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,443,391 shares, 37.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 469,929 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 810,738 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 813,453 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.99%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,624 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
New Purchase: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in United Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $39.1, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $128.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $46.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $11.09, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Markel Corp (MKL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Markel Corp by 42.67%. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1502.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $349.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 240,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $152.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 534.16%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $232.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $212.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (ESXB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.1 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26.

Sold Out: Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCSA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $6.15.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Reduced: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 75%. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $39.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 28.13%. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 67,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 50.35%. The sale prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.64%. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.41, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 26.19%. The sale prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $394.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 by 23.13%. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Heritage Wealth Advisors still held 628 shares as of 2021-12-31.



