Geographic Expansion of CarGurus™ Instant Max Cash Offer Reaches Four More States

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus ( CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, has rolled out its online car selling solution, CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, to four more states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and Arizona. With this latest geographic expansion of the platform, CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer is now available in 27 states plus Washington, D.C., reaching approximately 81% of the U.S. population.



CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer is the only platform of its kind that brings automotive wholesale and retail together, leveraging the synergies of the CarGurus and CarOffer partnership. When consumers sell their vehicle online via the CarGurus Sell My Car tab, they are seamlessly selling directly to one of the thousands of dealers across the U.S. that have standing buy orders for used inventory on the CarOffer Buying Matrix™. When dealers’ buy orders match a consumer’s for-sale vehicle, the consumer instantly receives the highest offer among such dealers.

Following acceptance of the offer, all remaining steps and details – from registration and titling, to paperwork, to payment, and to front door pickup – are seamlessly rolled into the CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer experience. Dealers, in turn, have instant access to purchase vehicles from the millions of consumers that make up the CarGurus audience. For a closer look on how it works, click here.

“We are thrilled with the immediate and continual success of CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer. It is the only auto retail buy-sell platform of its kind and delivers the necessary winning outcomes for both dealers and consumers,” said Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. “The deep synergies between CarGurus and CarOffer enable us to bring a highest bid and hassle-free car-selling experience to consumers while simultaneously opening up an extraordinarily broad channel to acquire vehicles for dealers. We look forward to bringing CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer to more states as we roll this out nationwide.”

For the latest information on and availability of CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, please visit CarGurus.com .

About CarGurus

CarGurus ( CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Visits, Q4 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

