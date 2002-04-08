AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Present at the 14th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference in New York City on April 6th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ( AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that it will be presenting at the 14th Annual Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference, taking place on April 4-6, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square in New York City.



Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, April 6th at 11:15 am ET.

AgriFORCE will also have an exhibition space and hospitality suite, where visitors will have the opportunity to schedule meetings with senior management team members from AgriFORCE and Delphy Groep B.V., a leading Netherlands-based agriculture, horticulture, and agtech consulting firm, which AgriFORCE recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire.

About Global AgInvesting 2022 Conference

The preeminent community of agriculture investment stakeholders will come together in person for our 14th annual flagship U.S. gathering, with unrivaled networking and education on sustainable strategies to fund the future of global agriculture. To register for the conference, please visit: https://eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=631662&#.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ( AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe, and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

