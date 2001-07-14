ATEC to Participate in the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd Koning, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 11, 2022, at 11:45am ET.

A webcast of the conference presentation and an archived recording will be available in the Investor+Relations+Section of the Company’s website.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005172/en/