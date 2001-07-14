Skechers Brings Comfort Home With Martha Stewart

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, is whipping up excitement for its collections with Martha Stewart. The legendary lifestyle icon is giving Skechers her signature flair in a humorous commercial and marketing campaign for the brand’s comfort footwear across the United States and Canada.

Skechers partners with the iconic Martha Stewart for its new Memory Foam and Arch Fit® campaigns. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It all starts with your feet, and nobody helps us feel better than Skechers,” said Martha Stewart, who wears Skechers’ Memory Foam and Arch Fit® collections in the multiplatform campaign. “All of their designs and colors are loaded with cushioning and style—they’re a natural for the home, garden and workplace. I think they’ll really resonate with those who follow and enjoy the Martha Stewart Brand, and I look forward to building on our new partnership.”

“Martha Stewart is a wonderful beacon for living well—for bringing more beauty to the everyday,” added Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Generations have been inspired by her television shows, books, magazines and products, and millions follow her online—trusting Martha’s commitment to quality in everything she does and her impeccable taste in offering the best product. We couldn’t be happier that she believes in Skechers comfort and is teaming up with us.”

Originally a model and catering business owner, Stewart has transformed her expertise in food, gardening, home decor and entertaining into a multibillion-dollar media and retail empire. She became America’s first self-made billionaire in 2000 as the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia through her television programs, best-selling magazine and extensive collection of books, which total 99 to date. In recent years, she has continued to reinvent herself—partnering with Snoop Dogg for Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, debuting the HGTV Show Martha Knows Best, and continuing to draw millions of subscribers to her publications and platforms.

Stewart joins a team of Skechers ambassadors that includes singer Willie Nelson, fitness gurus and television personalities Brooke Burke and Amanda Kloots, golfers Brooke Henderson and Matt Fitzpatrick, and Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, as well as a slate of athletic legends such as former football players and broadcasters Tony Romo, Howie Long and Cris Carter, iconic boxer Sugar Ray Leonard and NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace.

An industry leader in comfort known for developing innovative technologies and materials, Skechers offers a wide range of signature features including its patented Skechers Arch Fit Technology™, Skechers Max Cushioning Technology™, Skechers Hyper Burst Technology™, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam®, Skechers Relaxed Fit Technology™ and Skechers Stretch Fit Technology™. The Company’s footwear and apparel collections are available in Skechers retail stores as well as skechers.com, plus department stores and footwear retailers around the globe.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 180 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,306 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

