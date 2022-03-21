Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Maranello (Italy), March 28, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:

EXMTotal
TradingNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding feesConsideration excluding feesNumber of common shares purchasedAverage price per shareConsideration excluding fees
Dateexcluding feesexcluding feesexcluding fees
(d/m/y)(€)(€)($)($)(€)*(€)*(€)*
21/03/2022 8,768 189.2007 1,658,911.80 - - - - 8,768 189.2007 1,658,911.80
22/03/2022 3,364 190.9389 642,318.50 - - - - 3,364 190.9389 642,318.50
23/03/2022 11,806 191.0367 2,255,379.35 2,771 208.2918 577,176.58 525,422.46 14,577 190.7664 2,780,801.81
24/03/2022 6,491 191.2952 1,241,697.25 - - - - 6,491 191.2952 1,241,697.25
25/03/2022 7,594 193.1730 1,466,955.60 - - - - 7,594 193.1730 1,466,955.60
38,023191.07557,265,262.502,771208.2918577,176.58525,422.4640,794190.97627,790,684.96
Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till March 25, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 25,819,518.30 for No. 142,472 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 9,990,538.84 (Euro 9,133,362.89*) for No. 52,571 common shares purchased on the .

As of March 25, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,623,248 common shares equal to 4.13% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until March 25, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,503,530 own common shares on EXM and , excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 838,373,447.74.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDYxMzQ2NCM0MDExOTY0OTkjMjAxOTkyMQ==
Ferrari-N-V-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles