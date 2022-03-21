FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), March 28, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the sixth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 3, 2022 (“Sixth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange () as follows:



EXM Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 21/03/2022 8,768 189.2007 1,658,911.80 - - - - 8,768 189.2007 1,658,911.80 22/03/2022 3,364 190.9389 642,318.50 - - - - 3,364 190.9389 642,318.50 23/03/2022 11,806 191.0367 2,255,379.35 2,771 208.2918 577,176.58 525,422.46 14,577 190.7664 2,780,801.81 24/03/2022 6,491 191.2952 1,241,697.25 - - - - 6,491 191.2952 1,241,697.25 25/03/2022 7,594 193.1730 1,466,955.60 - - - - 7,594 193.1730 1,466,955.60 38,023 191.0755 7,265,262.50 2,771 208.2918 577,176.58 525,422.46 40,794 190.9762 7,790,684.96 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Sixth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 3, 2022 till March 25, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 25,819,518.30 for No. 142,472 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 9,990,538.84 (Euro 9,133,362.89*) for No. 52,571 common shares purchased on the .

As of March 25, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,623,248 common shares equal to 4.13% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until March 25, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,503,530 own common shares on EXM and , excluding transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 838,373,447.74.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

Attachment