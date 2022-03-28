CRN Honors Telos Corporation With 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

ASHBURN, Va., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation ( TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, is being celebrated by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.



CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

The Telos CyberProtect Partner Program™ is recognized for its ability to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions that solve customer and industry challenges. Telos has built a diversified partner ecosystem that helps accelerate cybersecurity adoption in the enterprise and regulated-industry markets. Over the past year, the company has built out the infrastructure, programs, and people of the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program to make it easy for partners to engage, market and sell to their customers.

“We believe in enabling our partners to grow their business and serve our mutual customers with ease,” said Troy Bertram, senior vice president of sales and business development at Telos. “From innovative cybersecurity products and services, online training, and hands-on classrooms and labs, we provide the tools necessary to create and bolster operational and sales capabilities to differentiate partners in today’s crowded IT security marketplace.”

“U.S. public sector organizations continue to strengthen their cybersecurity postures against an everchanging and exponentially increasing number of threat vectors and threat actors’ motivations,” said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions. “The Telos CyberProtect Partner Program makes it easier for DLT channel partners to engage, market and sell innovative Telos cybersecurity solutions to their customers to help our government defend and mitigate against cybersecurity risks.”

“How great is it to work with a company that has met some of the most stringent security requirements for the Federal Government and apply those same disciplines to our customers in the commercial space?” says Quentin Thomas, director of business development, Tomahawk IT Solutions. “Telos Corporation works with Tomahawk at all levels within our company. From field sales customer engagement, deal registration review, marketing campaigns, technology enablement, the Telos team has been in lockstep with us to grow our security business.”

The CRN Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

“Our partner program offers a foundation for partners to build a viable and unique cybersecurity solution to support their customers’ requirements and their missions,” said Sandy Cooper, senior director of channel sales, Telos. “We’re thrilled that CRN has recognized our efforts in year one as we continue to evolve with more robust programs, technology and incentives in the future.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

For more information about joining the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program, visit https://www.telos.com/partners/ . The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including their Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that they believe are reasonable when made, they caution the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond their control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation ( TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security- onscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.