TD SYNNEX Announces Corporate Citizenship Program

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) announced the launch of its first corporate citizenship program, including its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework across the global organization. The company also reinforced its commitment to philanthropic and community involvement as part of its strategy to build a healthier planet, increase diverse representation in the workforce and provide access to technology for those in need.

“We have a longstanding history of corporate giving, community involvement and philanthropy, and have a unique opportunity to develop a business strategy that incorporates essential principles of ESG to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, co-workers, vendors, customers, and communities,” said Rich Hume, CEO of TD SYNNEX. “We employ more than 22,000 people globally, serve more than 100 countries and support an expansive network of more than 150,000 technology partners. With this global footprint, our commitments to reducing carbon emissions, increasing diverse representation at the highest levels of our organization, and building better communities are vital to moving the industry forward.”

As a large IT distributor and solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX is well positioned to drive meaningful impact through its ESG objectives. The company has committed to demonstrating its progress against these objectives by launching an annual corporate citizenship report within the next year.

“Just as TD SYNNEX plays a vital role in helping to transform the technology landscape, we believe that we have an equally important responsibility to create a positive impact on the world,” said, Adam Rutstein, Director of Global Responsibility, TD SYNNEX. “Our shared values drive everything we do, and with our corporate citizenship program in place, we are primed to create a more inclusive and sustainable future for our co-workers, customers, vendors, investors and communities. Moreover, we have an opportunity to tell that story through our annual report to hold ourselves accountable and set an example for others to follow.”

Environment

TD SYNNEX has a vision for a vibrant, interconnected world with a focus on protecting the environment. The company is committed to lowering its global carbon footprint, setting targets for emission reductions, increasing its sustainability initiatives, and supporting its customers and vendors.

The company has committed to the Science-based+Target+initiative Business Ambition Pledge, and as part of this, plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its global operations by 2045. Additional commitments include continuing to incorporate circular economy principles into TD SYNNEX’s product life cycle management strategy by partnering with stakeholders to minimize waste through repair, refurbishment and recycling. And leadership will deploy environmental management systems and pursue international standards like ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 to minimize its environmental impact. TD SYNNEX also reports its environmental sustainability performance through CDP.

As part of its commitment to meeting these goals, the company also announced that Manuel Aguirre has joined the company as Global Sustainability Manager, based in Europe. Aguirre brings more than 20 years of experience in sustainability and in corporate responsibility, working both in-house and as a consultant across that region.

Social

TD SYNNEX’s commitment to social responsibility starts with its co-workers. The company has a long history of recognition as a great place to work, a leader in the promotion and practice of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and an active member of the local communities where its co-workers live and work.

To build on this track record, TD SYNNEX is committed to increasing representation of people who identify as women to comprise 50 percent of its workforce and 40 percent of leadership roles by 2030 in addition to increasing representation of underrepresented groups by 2025. And with an emphasis on equity, the company plans to expand compensation and benefits parity programs across the globe in addition to evaluating promotion practices for fairness for all co-workers. The focus on diversity continues to expand with a commitment to increasing the diversity of TD SYNNEX’s business partner ecosystem.

An important component of TD SYNNEX’s DEI program is its five Business Resource Groups (BRGs), which provide positive forums for co-workers to discuss common experiences and goals with individuals of like or similar interests. The company encourages the doubling of co-worker participation in these BRGs by 2025.

Making an impact on local communities has been a point of pride for TD SYNNEX throughout its history and the history of its legacy companies. TD SYNNEX is continuing its commitment to community support with a focus on the pillars of children and education, health and wellness, and digital divide. As part of this, the company is helping to bridge the digital divide by providing devices, digital skills training, internet connectivity and technical support to underserved communities. Specifically, through partnership with nonprofits like Human+I-T, TD SYNNEX will digitally equip 20,000 households touching the lives of 60,000 people. You can learn much more about the company’s long legacy of responsible community support by viewing this video.

Governance

True to TD SYNNEX’s values of inclusion, collaboration, integrity and excellence, the company has a proud history of strong corporate governance based on best practices, local requirements, and the needs of its co-workers, customers, vendors and investors.

TD SYNNEX has a comprehensive ethics and compliance program and well-established governance+policies+and+principles,. The Corporate Citizenship program is overseen by a steering committee comprised of a cross-regional and cross-functional group of leaders and supported through a strong partnership with BSR. The Corporate Citizenship strategy is reviewed and approved by the company’s executive leadership team, including the CEO, and the board of directors receives regular updates.

To learn more about TD SYNNEX’s commitments to the community, its stakeholders, and its ESG objectives and roadmap, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.techdata.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fabout-us%2Fcorporate-citizenship.html

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

