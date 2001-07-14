Sinclair Broadcast Group Launches Free State Strategic Services

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. today announced the launch of its new business development unit, Free State Strategic Services. Free State’s mission is to provide the federal government, along with state and local agencies, a full suite of targeted digital marketing and advertising solutions to help government agencies communicate with the American public effectively and efficiently.

Free+State+Strategic+Services’ goal is to provide targeted solutions that generate impact, raise awareness, and produce meaningful results. Free State will operate across a variety of industries, prioritizing opportunities within the defense, healthcare, and education sectors.

The new unit will be led by Brandon Nickerson, Director for Federal Business Development. Mr. Nickerson has over a decade of experience in Washington, DC, and has served in a variety of business development, and government affairs roles, including on Capitol Hill, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and as a consultant within the national security space.

In making the launch announcement, Antonia DeFeo, Corporate Vice President, Agency Solutions said, “The creation of Free State Strategic Services spearheads our efforts to expand Sinclair’s digital marketing and advertising offerings at the state and local level, and develop Free State as a leader in the federal marketplace.”

About Free State Strategic Services

Free+State+Strategic+Services is the state, local and federal business development unit of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. Free State provides government agencies with a full suite of solutions to allow communication with the public efficiently and effectively, primarily through more cost- effective and streamlined digital advertising.

