Maximus to Host Investor Day on May 24, 2022

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 9:00 to approximately Noon ET. The meeting will be webcast.

Members of the Maximus management team will articulate the next phase of the Company’s growth strategy, including expectations for organic growth and margins. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with the following executives:

Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer

David Mutryn, Chief Financial Officer

Ilene Baylinson, General Manager, U.S. Services Segment

Kevin Reilly, General Manager, Outside the U.S. Segment

Teresa Weipert, General Manager, U.S. Federal Services Segment

Event Webcast Details:

A live webcast, including audio, video, and presentation slides will be available. Attendees can register by visiting maximus.com%2Finvestor-day.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Maximus Investor Relations website at investor.maximus.com.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus (NYSE: MMS) has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 35,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005535/en/