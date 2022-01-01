Fiduciary Trust International Welcomes Julie Min Chayet as Wealth Director Based in New York

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Julie Min Chayet has joined the firm’s New York office as wealth director.

“Julie’s many years of experience overseeing fiduciary services for complex trusts and estates make her an ideal fit for our organization, where we take pride in our diligent execution of trustee and executor responsibilities for clients and their families,” said Paulina Mejia, regional managing director, trust counsel, and head of Fiduciary Trust International’s New York office. “Her expertise will strengthen our strategies and tools for helping our clients achieve their multigenerational goals and financial peace of mind.”

Ms. Min Chayet joins from Bank of America Private Bank, where she served as managing director in the Westport, CT office. During her tenure, she spent four years as head of the trust department for Bank of America subsidiary U.S. Trust, supervising trust officers serving clients across Connecticut, Upstate New York, and Long Island. Ms. Min Chayet was also a member of Bank of America Private Bank’s Asian Leadership Council. She previously worked at Fiduciary Trust International as a New York-based managing director for 10 years, providing counsel on complex trusts and estates and serving on the firm’s audit, investment, and risk management committees.

Ms. Min Chayet was also an associate focusing on trusts and estates at law firms Hawthorne, Ackerly & Dorrance, LLC; Wiggin and Dana LLP; and Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan LLC. She has served on the board of directors of the New York City Estate Planning Council, acted as President of the Fordham Law School Connecticut Alumni Chapter, and in 2021, she was named one of the Outstanding Women in Law honorees by Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law. Ms. Min Chayet is an active member of the trusts and estates committees of the New York State Bar Association and National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, as well as its New York and Connecticut affiliates.

“Honoring clients by holding ourselves to a higher standard when managing their trusts and estates is ingrained in Fiduciary Trust International’s culture,” said Ms. Min Chayet. “The transparency and open communication at the heart of the firm’s trust and estate administration offering ensure we can deliver informed guidance and advice for growing and protecting assets which are in line with clients’ intentions.”

Ms. Min Chayet earned her juris doctor (JD) from Fordham University School of Law, and received her master of public policy administration (MPA) from Columbia University. She also graduated from Haverford College, with a bachelor of arts (BA) in political science and East Asian studies. Ms. Min Chayet, who possesses working knowledge of Spanish and conversational Korean, served as president of the Haverford College Alumni Association, received the Haverford College William E. Sheppard Award for exemplary alumni service, and was a founding director of the Haverford College Multicultural Alumni Action Group.

Fiduciary Trust International, which celebrated its 90-year+anniversary last year, remains committed to supporting the ongoing growth of its New York office. In September+2021, the firm announced that Michael A. Bayles, CFA® had joined as a New York-based senior portfolio manager. In August+2021, Fiduciary Trust International welcomed Paul Cummings to its New York office as the firm’s head of family office services, foundations, and endowments. Brian D. Conboy, who also works in the New York office, was named Fiduciary Trust International’s director of estate administration and trust counsel in June+2021. In addition, Cathy Carilli, CFA® joined the firm as a New York-based senior portfolio manager in August+2020, and Maudie Long, CFA® did so in May+2020.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $102 billion in assets under management and administration as of December 31, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

