Avaya Achieves CRN 5-Star Rating for Its Avaya Edge Partner Program – for Enabling Partner Innovation and Customer Success

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that CRN%26reg%3B, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has recognized Avaya with a 5-Star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. This list of the most notable partner programs is identified from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. A 5-star rating is an exclusive designation achieved by select vendors who deliver extraordinary partner programs advancing growth and positive change.

The Avaya+Edge+Partner+Program boasts over 4,000 partners globally and is a comprehensive approach that simplifies, integrates, and aligns to improve the speed at which our customers need to generate new business and experience growth.

“We continue to build on our award-winning Avaya Edge 2022 Program designed to provide industry-leading value to our partners enabling them to be successful with tools to help their customers,” said Frank Ciccone, Senior Vice President of North America Sales at Avaya. “More than 90 percent of the Fortune 100 companies rely on Avaya to power their mission-critical solutions every day. For our partner network, we offer attractive incentives that align with digital transformation trends including cloud and subscription, driving greater simplicity, customer modernization, and revenue growth.”

Avaya carefully chooses partners based upon their innovation and ingenuity − adding the perfect elements and expertise to complete solutions, helping organizations deliver experiences that matter. Within the Avaya Edge Partner Program, there is also an emphasis on inclusivity for businesses regardless of size or unique partner business model to enable growth making it one of the only channel programs in the industry to do so.

“Through the Avaya Edge Program, our team has the tools and support needed to provide complete collaboration solutions to organizations worldwide both quickly and efficiently,” said Tom Pickford, VP, Sales at Waterfield Technologies. “Avaya provides a complete unified communications and contact center portfolio to improve our customers’ business. Their training program gives us the expertise to sell and support these cutting-edge solutions. Customer and partner financial incentives complement Avaya’s strategy and address our customers’ goals. Nothing is more important than helping our joint customers become more successful.”

The Channel Company’s research team analyzed partner programs scoring them based upon their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. The Avaya Edge Partner Program is among the elite technology supplier programs identified in the IT channel with a 5-star rating citing its value and support.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com%2FPPG.

Learn more about joining+the+Avaya+Edge+Partner+Program and how you can take your business to new heights by partnering with Avaya.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avaya.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

