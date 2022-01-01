25 Years Later, MetLife Legal Plans Continues to Provide Employees Protection at Every Step

Today, MetLife Legal Plans (MLP) celebrated its 25th anniversary as a MetLife company. Thecompany’s mission—to make legal services affordable and accessible for all Americans—has resonated with employers and employees alike. The business supports over 5 million legal plan users and over 4,000 plan sponsors (employers). In 2020, MetLife Legal Plans expanded their offerings to include Digital Estate Planning, including video notary capability in 23 states.

“We believe our work is critical to giving people access to the legal help they need,” said Ingrid Tolentino, chief executive officer for MetLife Legal Plans. “Being a MetLife company has helped us expand on our mission through new distribution channels, resources, and support. Legal plans are vital for employers who want to provide holistic employee benefits, and MetLife understands the value legal plans bring to its suite of products.”

“We continue to see a large increase in interest from employees for legal plans and a corresponding increase in employers offering the benefit,” said Todd Katz, president, U.S. Business, MetLife. “This shows that our customers are recognizing what we’ve known for 25 years: MetLife Legal Plans add tremendous value as part of a robust suite of voluntary benefits.”

MetLife Legal Plans continues to evolve its services to maximize technology trends and meet customers’ evolving needs. Highlights include:

1999: 1 million legal plan participants

1 million legal plan participants 2006: Call Center Excellence Award from WebAward

Call Center Excellence Award from WebAward 2012: More than 150 Fortune 500 ® sponsors

More than 150 Fortune 500 sponsors 2015: First Gold “Stevie” Winner for Sales & Customer Service

First Gold “Stevie” Winner for Sales & Customer Service 2016: Expanded coverage to include parents and in-laws (Plus Parents)

Expanded coverage to include parents and in-laws (Plus Parents) 2016: Introduced comprehensive identity theft prevention and management, including Triple Bureau Credit Monitoring

Introduced comprehensive identity theft prevention and management, including Triple Bureau Credit Monitoring 2017: Launched an Emergency Relief Program to offer free legal consultations and document reviews during natural and man-made disasters

Launched an Emergency Relief Program to offer free legal consultations and document reviews during natural and man-made disasters 2018: Offered 1,700 self-help documents with answers to common and complex legal issues

Offered 1,700 self-help documents with answers to common and complex legal issues 2019: Added Reproductive Assistance Law coverage

Added Reproductive Assistance Law coverage 2020: Launched Digital Estate Planning with video notary option in 23 states

Launched Digital Estate Planning with video notary option in 23 states 2021: Crain’s Business Cleveland names MLP “Notable Business Championing Diversity & Inclusion”

Crain’s Business Cleveland names MLP “Notable Business Championing Diversity & Inclusion” 2022: Added Comprehensive and personalized caregiving solutions

MetLife Legal Plans is available through more than 220 Fortune 500® companies and includes a network of more than 18,000 attorneys nationwide. Plan members also have access to an e-panel, where they can submit legal questions to an attorney online with a 24-hour turnaround.

About MetLife Legal Plans

Group legal plans provided by MetLife Legal Plans, Inc., Cleveland, Ohio. In certain states, group legal plans are provided through insurance coverage underwritten by Metropolitan General Insurance Company and Affiliates, Warwick, RI. Some services not available in all states. No service, including consultations, will be provided for: 1) employment-related matters, including company or statutory benefits; 2) matters involving the employer, MetLife and affiliates and plan attorneys; 3) matters in which there is a conflict of interest between the employee and spouse or dependents in which case services are excluded for the spouse and dependents; 4) appeals and class actions; 5) farm and business matters, including rental issues when the participant is the landlord; 6) patent, trademark and copyright matters; 7) costs and fines; 8) frivolous or unethical matters; 9) matters for which an attorney client relationship exists prior to the participant becoming eligible for plan benefits. For all other personal legal matters, an advice and consultation benefit is provided. Additional representation is also included for certain matters. Please see your plan description for details. MetLife® is a registered trademarks of MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, New York, NY. © 2022 MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC​

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

