Marcus Hotels & Resorts Appoints Chris Schaefer as Vice President of Food and Beverage

Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The+Marcus+Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced the appointment of Chris Schaefer as vice president of food and beverage. In his new role, Schaefer will oversee catering, banquets, and more than 40 signature restaurants, bars and lounges across Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ 17 properties. He will also be responsible for strategic planning, restaurant design and concepting, and talent development throughout the company’s food and beverage portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to Marcus Hotels & Resorts,” said Michael Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. “His extensive experience in the food and beverage industry partnered with his passion for operational success and talent development will be an asset to our team. We are excited to have him lead Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ award-winning food and beverage concepts and provide extraordinary experiences for every guest who visits us.”

With over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Schaefer most recently served as corporate director of food and beverage at Noble House Hotels & Resorts, a Seattle-based hotel ownership and management group. In this role, Schaefer was responsible for all food and beverage operations for the company’s 20 properties. Prior to this position, he served as food and beverage director of Noble House Hotels & Resorts’ Palm Springs, California property. Throughout his career, Schaefer has led the openings of multiple restaurants and served as a consultant or manager of existing restaurants to dramatically increase revenues. Over the years, his successes have been reviewed in over 20 publications, including Los Angeles Times, Wine Spectator, LA Weekly and Los Angeles Magazine.

Schaefer received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of California, Los Angeles. He also graduated from the California School of Culinary Arts in Pasadena, California in the Le Cordon Bleu program where he earned the highest honors.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes premier food and beverage brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fmedia.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

