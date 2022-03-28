Medspresso and Liviana Carried by 100 Independent South African Retailers

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Medspresso™ and Liviana™ are delighted to announce that their Premium Coffee and Extra Virgin Olive Oil ranges are now listed in 100+ independent brick and mortar stores in the greater Cape Town, South Africa region.

Since the launch of Medspresso™ and Liviana™ late-2021, the brands have grown significantly in the Western Cape, with the number of stockists increasing weekly. There has also been momentous growth on social media as the stockists share and promote the products on their platforms and websites. Below are a few of the premium stockists carrying our products:

Terbodore Café | The Conscious Kitchen | Kleinsky's Delicatessen | Grande Provence Deli | Sans Community Grocer

"We launched relatively recently, and there has been an astounding level of interest in both brands. Our partners love the packaging and most of all the actual product - coffees, teas, and olive oils. The sales and marketing team is doing an outstanding job on the road and on social media - we are getting our name out there in a big way and people are noticing us. We are particularly excited about our many new and returning customers.

There is a simple recipe to the brands' success - quality products and exceptional service to our partners and consumers. We have very specific criteria to be met when selecting new stockists and we are very conscious about choosing partners that share our brands' values, beliefs, and ethics. Looking forward, we currently have 14 SKUs, and expect to have 42 SKUs on the shelves by the end of 2022." says Michael Sachar CEO M2Bio Sciences - Food and Beverage.

‘'It was never about getting the products in as many stores as possible. Rather, it was about educating stockists and consumers one by one about the benefits of CBD combined with premium food and beverages. We spent a lot of time refining our supply chain and fine-tuning our efficiencies, which resulted in extremely happy customers. We are poised for expansion across South Africa with Johannesburg being our next city. We have set a goal of 600 stores by year-end.''addedJeff Robinson CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink: WUHN)

Visit Website

Contact via E-mail

Medspresso™

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on TikTok

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Follow us on Instagram

Liviana™

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694869/Medspresso-and-Liviana-Carried-by-100-Independent-South-African-Retailers



