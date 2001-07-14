New Research Shows Consumers Highly Value Broad Product Choice and Provider Expertise in Health Plan Hearing Benefits

Hearing benefits that include access to an extensive hearing aid formulary can play a significant role in ensuring the satisfaction of health plan members, according to two new nationwide surveys of consumers and hearing care providers conducted by Amplifon Hearing Health Care. Key findings from the surveys are presented in a new white paper entitled “Hearing Health Care: More Choices, Better Outcomes,” available+now+for+download.

The survey of 602 consumers, conducted by an independent global market research firm, indicated overall positive feelings about experiences with hearing care providers. Factors driving this satisfaction included quality of care, staff knowledgeability, office cleanliness and savings on hearing aids. Based on the survey results, a broad availability of hearing aid brands is also an important factor in the consumer experience. Among the key findings:

Consumers strongly believe ( 7.8 on a 1-10 scale ) that their hearing care providers should have access to a wide range of hearing aid brands and the freedom to choose the hearing aid that best serves each patient

( ) that their should have access to a and the that best serves each patient Consumers rely heavily (8.4 on a 1-10 scale) on their provider to recommend the most appropriate treatment and hearing aid options

to recommend the Up to 77% of consumers indicated they want to know which brands and product options are available from a hearing care provider before purchasing hearing aids

In a separate, concurrent survey of 200 hearing care providers, respondents expressed many of the same sentiments as consumers and voiced a strong desire to offer patients a broad selection of hearing aid options. Other findings from the provider survey included:

A strong belief (9.4 on a 1-10 scale) that extensive product choice contributes to improved patient communication, ability to meet lifestyle needs and increased satisfaction with the hearing aid purchase

that contributes to improved patient communication, ability to meet lifestyle needs and increased satisfaction with the hearing aid purchase A perception that a limited range of product options was a contributor to a negative patient experience

was a contributor to a patient experience Reports that a growing number of patients request specific brands of hearing aids

The white paper also includes discussion of the significant health impacts associated with unused or underutilized hearing aids. Specifically, individuals with untreated hearing loss are at an increased risk for depression, dementia, injury-causing falls and social isolation. Finally, the document recommends seven key attributes to seek in a hearing benefit besides access to all major hearing aid brands.

“The results of these surveys paint a very clear picture that extensive product selection, coupled with a provider’s expertise and recommendations, plays an important role in the satisfaction of health plan members,” stated Guillaume Bonniol, Senior Vice President, Amplifon Hearing Health Care. “Ultimately, the right hearing benefit can help health plan decision-makers achieve their goal of creating an exceptional member experience and improving member health outcomes.”

“Hearing Health Care: More Choices, Better Outcomes” is available for download+here.

About the Surveys

Amplifon Hearing Health Care commissioned The Marketing Audit, an independent global market research firm, to conduct surveys of consumers and hearing care providers nationwide. The surveys, which were completed in October 2021, aimed to help Amplifon better understand the needs, preferences and experiences of consumers and providers across the hearing health care continuum of care. Through an online questionnaire and telephone interviews, the surveys yielded responses from 602 consumers, mostly hearing aid owners age 65 and older, including 402 health plan members with a hearing benefit through Amplifon Hearing Health Care and 200 non-Amplifon beneficiaries; and 200 hearing care providers, including 100 providers in the Amplifon network.

About Amplifon Hearing Health Care

Amplifon Hearing Health Care connects people and resources to improve the lives of people with hearing loss by partnering with health care organizations to administer hearing benefits. As an independently owned and operated organization, Amplifon’s turnkey products and services improve health, increase satisfaction and lower costs for health plan partners. Amplifon’s full-service model includes member advocacy, claims processing, eligibility management and reporting. With a steadfast commitment to delivering an exceptional experience, Amplifon’s solutions make high-quality hearing health care affordable and accessible. Learn more at: amplifonusa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005646/en/