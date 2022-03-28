SiriusXM Launches New Freakonomics Radio Network Streaming Channel

PR Newswire

New streaming channel, the first to be dedicated to a podcast, is a collection of the best of the award-winning series

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced the launch of a new Freakonomics Radio Network streaming channel. For this channel, the first to be dedicated to a podcast, the team behind Freakonomics Radio, one of the most enduring and popular podcasts in the world, will curate and present episodes from its deep archive, along with selections from other popular shows on the Freakonomics Radio Network, including No Stupid Questions, People I (Mostly) Admire, Freakonomics, M.D., and new programs to be launched later this year.

The Freakonomics Radio Network streaming channel is available to subscribers now on the SXM App at siriusxm.us/FreakonomicsRadioNetwork .

For over a decade, Freakonomics Radio has delivered storytelling and reporting that is both rigorous and entertaining. Hosted by Stephen J. Dubner, the show takes a curious-minded, data-driven approach to exploring real-world behavior and uncovering "the hidden side of everything." Entering its twelfth year as one of the biggest podcasts on the planet, Freakonomics Radio is now growing faster than it ever has before, setting a listenership record in 2021.

SiriusXM's Freakonomics Radio Network channel is the only place where listeners can tune in 24/7 to hear not only the latest episodes of Freakonomics Radio, but also a selection of provocative classics from the show's 500-episode archive, like "Abortion and Crime, Revisited," "The Economics of Sleep," and "The Stupidest Thing You Can Do with Your Money."

"The SiriusXM audience is amazingly large and diverse," said Stephen Dubner, "and we can't wait to get our stuff in their ears."

"It's exciting to be able to take a show as groundbreaking and successful as Freakonomics Radio and give listeners, new and old, an entirely unique way to experience it," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We can't think of a better partner to launch this first-of-its-kind streaming channel with than Stephen and his team."

In addition to its flagship show, the Freakonomics Radio Network produces some of the most listened-to podcasts — for a combined reach of over 160 million listeners last year. They include No Stupid Questions, where Dubner and co-host psychologist Angela Duckworth explore the weird and wonderful ways in which humans behave; People I (Mostly) Admire, in which the unorthodox economist Steven Levitt speaks with other high achievers to ask questions that only he would think to ask; and Freakonomics, M.D., hosted by Bapu Jena, an economist and physician who explores the intersection of economics and healthcare.

The Freakonomics Radio Network channel is just the latest example of SiriusXM's commitment to providing multiple platforms for audio creators. Recently, the hosts of the award-winning horror comedy podcast Last Podcast on the Left launched Open Lines, a live weekly call-in show on SiriusXM's Faction Talk (channel 103) after bringing their podcast back to wide distribution through Stitcher; and the popular advice expert, host, and digital creator Tinx launched the It's Me, Tinx Live radio show on SiriusXM Stars (channel 109) following the launch of her chart-topping Stitcher podcast It's Me, Tinx.

Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's trials and most popular plans. Subscribers can listen with the SXM app, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

Freakonomics Radio Network podcasts will continue to be available on Stitcher, the SXM App, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms.

About Freakonomics Radio Network

The Freakonomics Radio Network produces Freakonomics Radio, No Stupid Questions, People I (Mostly) Admire, and Freakonomics M.D.. Freakonomics Radio is one of the most enduring and popular podcasts in the world, with over 10 million listeners per month and an archive going back 12-plus years. No Stupid Questions launched in May of 2020, People I (Mostly) Admire launched in August of 2020, and Freakonomics M.D. launched in August of 2021. In total in 2021, podcasts from the Freakonomics Radio Network had over 160 million downloads. Freakonomics Radio Network will announce additional podcasts in 2022.

About Stitcher

Stitcher, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is home to Stitcher Originals, Black lifestyle and culture network More Sauce, top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf, and award-winning documentary network Witness Docs.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales arm, SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization, and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com .

