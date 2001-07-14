Neenah Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Neenah, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) to Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. is fair to Neenah shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Neenah shareholders will receive 1.358 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit common stock for each share of Neenah common stock owned.

Halper Sadeh encourages Neenah shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Neenah and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Neenah shareholders; (2) determine whether Schweitzer-Mauduit is underpaying for Neenah; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Neenah shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Neenah shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Neenah shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005651/en/