Cosmos Holdings Launches Proprietary Sky Premium Life Prostatium Supplement for Prostate Health

Designed to prevent and protect against Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, which affects millions of men worldwide

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (Nasdaq:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today that Sky Premium Life, Cosmos' proprietary luxury nutritional supplement product line, has launched Prostatium for prostate health.

This innovative formula is designed to boost prostate health, as well as alleviate and prevent Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms. BPH, or an enlarged prostate, is a condition quite common in men. Approximately one-third of men are likely to experience BPH by their 50s, with the prevalence increasing with age. Approximately 30 million men worldwide, and as many as 14 million men in the US alone experience symptoms related to BPH. It can cause problems for urine flow or in the kidney, as well as the urinary tract and bladder.

"Prostatium has been designed to not only protect, but also prevent BPH, which is supported by extensive studies around the key ingredients, which we have combined within a single, unique formulation," commented, Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings. "Our formulation includes the highest quality ingredients and is designed to promote overall health and well-being in men. I'd like to express my gratitude to the R&D team, which has succeeded in developing a truly one-of-a-kind product."

Mr. Siokas continued, "Sky Premium Life, has already conquered a significant share of the Greek market and we are aggressively expanding across Europe and worldwide. At the same time, we remain focused on enriching our range of products by developing first-in-class formulations based on proven market research to support the increasing global demand for high quality nutraceuticals. We continue to invest in proprietary supplements with high gross margins, and leverage these products through our extensive and established global distribution network as we enter additional markets such as China and North America."

The supplement is made with the highest quality raw materials and to the highest possible standards. Manufacturing is performed to strict pharmaceutical standards and good manufacturing processes (GMP) protocols, similar to FDA regulations in the USA. Systematic studies demonstrate that Saw Palmetto, Nettle Root, Ganoderma, Green Tea, and Pygeum extracts, independent from each other, alleviate BPH symptoms, decrease the rhythm of urine flow, as well as limit nocturia and the residual volume of urine in placebo-controlled studies. In addition, clinical studies support the ability of these ingredients to slow down the growth of BPH, as well as decrease Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels among men treated with Lycopene. Cranberry extract has also been shown to help resolve urinary tract infections and alleviate BPH symptoms.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices through an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes and has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

