SWM Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) and Neenah, Inc. is fair to Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders. Following the closing of the transaction, Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company, and Neenah shareholders will own approximately 42% of the combined company, respectively, on a fully diluted basis.

Halper Sadeh encourages Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Schweitzer-Mauduit and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005663/en/