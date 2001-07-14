The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Volta Inc. (VLTA) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Volta Inc. (“Volta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VLTA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2022, Volta announced that its founder and Chief Executive Officer and its co-founder and president had resigned.

On this news, Volta’s stock declined as much as 19% during intraday trading on March 28, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Volta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

