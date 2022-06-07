Vesta to Host Investor Day on June 7, 2022 in New York

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta"), one of the leading pure-play industrial real estate companies in Mexico, will host its Analyst and Investor Day ("Vesta Day") on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in New York, NY.

This event, held for equity analysts and institutional investors, will feature presentations by Mr. Lorenzo Dominique Berho, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Juan Sottil, Chief Financial Officer, as well as other members of the operating management team and members from the board of directors.

Presentations will begin at 2:00 pm on June 7 followed by a reception. Registration confirmation will be provided to individual attendees.

Financial analysts and institutional investors who are interested in attending the event in person should contact Cinthya Werner at +1 (646) 940 8843 or email [email protected].

Please refer to the contacts below for related questions:

In New York:

Barbara Cano

[email protected]

Tel: +1 646-452-2334

Fernanda Bettinger, IRO

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext.163

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, Vesta owned 189 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.1 million ft2 (2.89 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

