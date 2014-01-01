3 Stocks Trading With Low Price-to-Free Cash Flow Ratios

To increase your chances of discovering value opportunities, one method is to screen the market for stocks with lower trailing 12-month price-to-free cash flow ratios than that of S&P 500, which stands at around 27.89 as of the time of writing.

Therefore, investors could be interested in the following stocks since they meet the above criteria and are recommended by sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Coinbase Global

The first stock investors could be interested in is Coinbase Global Inc. ( COIN, Financial) is a Wilmington, Delaware-based supporter of the crypto economy in the United States and internationally through financial infrastructure and technology.

Coinbase Global’s price-to-free cash flow ratio is about 4.28, ranking lower than 96% of 1,357 companies that operate in the software industry.

The free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended December 2021 stood at $46.04.

Following a 39.55% decrease over the past year, the stock closed at $186.71 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $43.17 billion and a 52-week range of $150.12 to $429.54.

Coinbase Global does not pay a dividend.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $314.35 per share.

Alibaba

The second stock investors could be interested in is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ( BABA, Financial), a Chinese internet retail giant.

Alibaba’s price-to-free cash flow ratio is 11.54, ranking lower than 54% of the 703 companies that operate in the retail-cyclical industry.

The company's free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in December was $9.93.

Following a 50.48% decrease that occurred over the past year, the stock was trading at $112.99 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $308.31 billion and a 52-week range of $73.28 to $245.69.

Alibaba does not pay a dividend.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $1,065.13 per share.

Caterpillar

The third stock investors could be interested in is Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT, Financial), a Deerfield, Illinois-based manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines and industrial gas turbines.

Caterpillar’s price-to-free cash flow ratio is about 25.55, ranking lower than 68% of 105 companies that operate in the farm and heavy construction machinery industry.

The company's free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in December was $8.60.

The stock is down 4.5% over the past year to close Friday at $223.36 per share for a market cap of $118.20 billion and a 52-week range of $179.67 to $246.69.

On Feb. 2, Caterpillar paid a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.97%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $240.52 per share.