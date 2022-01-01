CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Cybersecurity Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named CrowdStrike a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022 report[1]. As Forrester states, “CrowdStrike demonstrates a deep understanding of the importance of defensibility throughout the incident response and recovery process...”

According to the 2022+CrowdStrike+Global+Threat+Report, there was an 82% increase in ransomware-related data leaks in 2021. As cyberattacks like ransomware continue to cause business disruption and massive financial losses, organizations need expert resources to help respond to a security incident. Leveraging the power of the Falcon+platform, CrowdStrike Services delivers incident response services to help customers prepare for attacks, respond to breaches and fortify their cybersecurity practices.

The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022 report[1] consists of 24 criteria grouped into three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. CrowdStrike Services, which offers incident response, was evaluated among IR services from 13 vendors. In Forrester’s evaluation, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in nine criteria:

Within the Current Offering category : IR Retainer Structure, Incident Response, Recovery, Cloud Environments, Technical Investigator Expertise, IR Talent Management, Metrics

: IR Retainer Structure, Incident Response, Recovery, Cloud Environments, Technical Investigator Expertise, IR Talent Management, Metrics Within the Strategy category: Execution Roadmap, Market Approach

“With breaches potentially costing organizations millions of dollars, incident response has become critical to minimizing the disruption to business operations,” said Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services. “Today’s adversaries have become more evasive and persistent, finding new ways to exploit stolen credentials, move throughout the corporate environment, and profit from stolen data and other illicit activity. Stopping them requires speed and visibility, and it takes the combined effort of human expertise and technology to thwart these advanced actors. With the combination of our Falcon platform, threat hunting experts and best-in-class incident response, CrowdStrike Services is leading the industry in protecting organizations from the most sophisticated threats. I am honored to serve alongside our team, and couldn’t be more proud of them.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

