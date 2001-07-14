Illinois American Water's Pontiac District Celebrates Eight Years of Safety

Illinois American Water’s Pontiac District is celebrating eight years of working safely and keeping each other safe on the job. The local team celebrated over 2,900 days without experiencing any lost-time accidents on March 26, 2022.

Corey Robinson, operations superintendent, credited the local team for their commitment to working safely. “The excellent safety record is a result of the team’s daily focus and commitment. The work we do is complex, but we work hard to not let down our guards and become complacent. We also look out for each other. We’re a family and we care about one another, so it’s natural that we’d be vigilant about each other’s safety.”

Illinois American Water’s Pontiac area employees work around the clock to deliver safe, reliable water service to homes, businesses and for fire protection. They may work in confined spaces, among motorists and in extreme weather. Employees may also handle chemicals, conduct excavation and operate equipment.

Employees are provided personal protective equipment (PPE), safety training and more to support safe work practices. Employees participate in hands-on training and online classes to support safety in the workplace. Employees also participate in job-site audits and safety talks.

Robinson said, “There is nothing more important than our employees going home in the same condition they arrived at work, if not better. We owe that to our coworkers and their families. The work we do is complex; we continuously evaluate and act to remove hazards to prevent injuries. I am proud of our team and their continued commitment to safety.”

He added that employees also participate in the Company’s Near Miss Program to help identify possible unsafe working conditions. The Near Miss reports are investigated, and corrective actions are applied and shared across the company to benefit the safety of all employees. Employees are also encouraged to become Certified Safe Workers to remain committed to safety throughout the organization.

To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005805/en/