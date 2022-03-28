Canada's Largest Cannabis Retailer, High Tide, Welcomes Decision to Permit White Label Products in Ontario

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (TSXV: HITI) (Nasdaq: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), Canada's largest cannabis retailer, with 113 cannabis retail stores currently operating nationwide, including 34 in Ontario,1 welcomes the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario's (AGCO) decision to amend the Registrar's Standards for Cannabis Retail Stores, effective June 30, to permit retail cannabis licensees to enter into agreements with Licensed Producers related to store brand or white label cannabis products. The change comes after extensive consultation with industry stakeholders and was supported by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

"The AGCO has shown that it is willing to listen to the concerns of stakeholders. Today's revisions to the Registrar's Standards will mean that when it comes to white label products and store brands, Ontario's cannabis retailers will be treated on par with other retail sectors, both regulated and unregulated. The new Standard will also facilitate retailers both large and small, in differentiating their products, brands, and stores," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "With today's news we intend to move quickly to work with the Ontario Cannabis Store to get our under-development Cabana Cannabis Co. products listed in Canada's largest province," added Mr. Grover.

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Furthermore, High Tide granted 5,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain employees, that fully vest over a two (2) year period and are exercisable for a period of three (3) years.

SEAN GENG'S TRANSITION

The Company also announced that Sean Geng has transitioned from the Chief Technology Officer role into a technology consulting position. The role of Chief Technology Officer has been filled and the Company will announce details within the coming weeks.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 113 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. High Tide was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. The Company is also North America's first and only cannabis discount club retailer, featuring Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., and Meta Cannabis Supply Co. banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosk and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, and BlessedCBD.de, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

1 The number of stores will rise to 117 nationally, including 38 in Ontario, upon the closing of the Company's definitive agreement pursuant to which it will acquire four operating retail cannabis stores in Ontario under the name Crossroads Cannabis.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

