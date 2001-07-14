INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Volta Inc. (VLTA) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Volta Inc. (“Volta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VLTA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 28, 2022, Volta announced that its founder and Chief Executive Officer and its co-founder and president had resigned.

On this news, Volta’s stock declined as much as 19% during intraday trading on March 28, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Volta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

