Paragon 28 Announces Appointment of Meghan Scanlon to Board of Directors

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, announced today the appointment of Meghan Scanlon to its Board of Directors. Ms. Scanlon has joined the Board’s Compensation and Quality, Technology and Regulatory Committees. Ms. Scanlon has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience with global medical device companies. She currently serves as senior vice president and president, Urology and Pelvic Health, for Boston Scientific Corporation and is a member of the Boston Scientific Executive Committee. Ms. Scanlon also is a member of the Boston Scientific Global Council for Inclusion, serving as the executive sponsor for the PRIDE employee resource group.

“We are very excited to have Meghan join our Board of Directors,” said Albert DaCosta, CEO and Chairman of Paragon 28. “Meghan is a seasoned global medical device executive with an impressive track record of success. Meghan is also a champion for diversity and inclusion. I look forward to partnering with Meghan to advance our mission of improving foot and ankle patient outcomes.”

Prior to Boston Scientific, Ms. Scanlon worked at DePuy Synthes, the orthopaedics company of Johnson & Johnson, from July 2000 to September 2014. Ms. Scanlon holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University, and both a M.B.A and a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Based in Englewood, Colo., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005140/en/