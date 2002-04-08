Stryve Foods, Inc. Releases Inaugural Shareholder Report

Posts Q4’21 and FY’21 Results



Shares First Look at Guidance for 2022

Announces Key Distribution Wins

PLANO, Texas, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”), ( SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today posted its inaugural Quarterly Shareholder Report to the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website at ir.stryve.com under “News & Events” and “Financial Info.”

Stryve CEO, Joe Oblas, commented, “We’re excited to unveil the Stryve Shareholder Report, as it creates a richer medium for us to communicate with Stryve shareholders. We feel the new format allows us to dive deeper into the exciting developments across our Stryve business with elements of our innovative brands shining through in a way that I’m sure our shareholders will greatly appreciate.”

Included in the report is commentary regarding Stryve’s fourth quarter financial results and its full year 2021 results. Additionally, as the Company looks to the future, management discusses key distribution gains, new innovation, strategic focus on creating efficiencies to drive towards profitability, and shares its first look at guidance for 2022.

Conference Call Today

The Company will also host a conference call today at 4:30 PM ET that can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 631-891-4304. A telephone replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering the passcode 10018440. The replay will be available until Monday, April 4, 2022.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website at Stryve.com under “News & Events”. An archive of the webcast will be available on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

For retail investors who would like to submit a question for the leadership team, please email [email protected]

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “intend”, “aim”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “target”, “milestone”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, “objective”, “guidance” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Stryve’s plans, strategies, objectives, targets and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements reflect Stryve’s current views and analysis of information currently available. This information is, where applicable, based on estimates, assumptions and analysis that Stryve believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information and statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Stryve and its officers, employees, agents and associates. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, include: (i) the inability to achieve profitability due to commodity prices, inflation, supply chain interruption, transportation costs and/or labor shortages; (ii) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination or meet financial and strategic goals, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, supply chain interruptions, the ability to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability, maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and retailers and retain its management and key employees; (iii) the risk that retailers will choose to limit or decrease the number of retail locations in which Stryve’s products are carried or will choose not to carry or not to continue to carry Stryve’s products; (iv) the possibility that Stryve may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (v) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Stryve; (vi) the possibility that Stryve may not achieve its financial outlook and (vii) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those projections and forward-looking statements are based.

Contacts:

ICR Investor Relations:

Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253

[email protected]

ICR Media Relations:

Eric Becker, (303) 638-3469

[email protected]