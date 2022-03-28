Quantum-Si to Present at the B. Riley Securities' Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies Virtual Mini Conference

Mar. 28, 2022--Quantum-Si+Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing single molecule protein sequencing, today announced that it will be participating in the B. Riley Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies Virtual Mini Conference.

Quantum-Si’s management is scheduled to present virtually on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:20 am ET. To listen to the live event, please contact your B. Riley Securities representative with interest.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005817/en/