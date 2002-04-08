Gainey McKenna & Egleston Investigates Potential Claims On Behalf of Investors of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating whether the directors and/or officers of SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (: SLQT) breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith and candor and whether the Company suffered substantial harm as a result.



According to a Complaint filed by investors in the securities of the Company, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements in the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or around May 20, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (ii) between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). According to the Complaint, the Offering documents failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the Complaint claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are an investor in SelectQuote securities and wish to discuss your rights or if you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .