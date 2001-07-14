Labcorp to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on April 28, 2022

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9 a.m. EDT that day to discuss the results. The earnings press release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the Labcorp+Investor+Relations+website.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-825-4844 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-631-813-4900 internationally, using the conference ID 2386657. In addition, a real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Labcorp+Investor+Relations+website.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2022, until 11:30 p.m. EDT on May 12, 2022, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-404-537-3406 internationally, using the conference ID 2386657. The webcast of the conference call will be archived and accessible through April 14, 2023, on the Labcorp+Investor+Relations+website.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 75,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $16 billion in FY2021. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter %40Labcorp.

