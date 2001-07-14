NCR Technology Powers Teachers Federal Credit Union's Digital Transformation, Celent Model Bank of the Year Award Win

NCR+Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, partnered with Teachers+Federal+Credit+Union (Teachers), one of the largest credit unions in the nation, on the successful transformation of its digital-first strategy, resulting in the prestigious Celent+Model+Bank+of+the+Year+Award.

Working with NCR+Digital+Banking, the credit union was able to modernize the online and mobile experience so more members can bank with Teachers when and how they choose. Through NCR’s Digital Banking platform, Teachers expanded its offerings, reaching more members across the country with enhanced digital services.

“Embracing a ‘think globally and act locally’ mindset, we have truly embraced a culture of innovation and digital-first philosophy that will be a solid foundation as we expand our footprint,” said Suresh Renganathan, Chief Technology Officer of Teachers. “With NCR’s modern, open technology, we’ll be able to serve members across the country with seamless experiences and robust tools at their fingertips.”

Since prioritizing the implementation of NCR’s digital enhancements, the credit union has increased online and mobile banking engagement with the registration of 30,000 new members and experienced substantial digital account growth. Additionally, Teachers has experienced a significant increase in NPS (Net+Promoter+Score) for its digital banking experience, which reached 80.17 by the close of 2021.

“We continue to look for ways to elevate the experience of our members, whether that be in branch or digitally,” said Inna Sprague, Chief Experience Officer of Teachers. “The results of our partnership with NCR have made a lasting impact on our membership and we look forward to future collaboration.”

“Teachers is committed to growth and optimizing the overall member experience, which is directly supported by their innovative technology strategy,” said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. “We are proud to support Teachers in its digital transformation, and we look forward to helping them seamlessly and efficiently onboard and serve members as it continues to grow.”

NCR helps financial institutions bridge digital and physical operations so that they can connect with consumers anytime, anywhere. Through innovative solutions, NCR simplifies and optimizes banking experiences for customers and staff alike. NCR provides a modern and efficient end-to-end infrastructure for customers to connect to the broader enterprise and fintech ecosystem to run self-directed banking.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading enterprise technology provider that runs stores, restaurants and self-directed banking. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 38,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Teachers Federal Credit Union

Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers) is one of the country’s largest credit unions with $8.8 billion in assets and more than 380,000 members across all 50 states. Founded on Long Island in 1952, Teachers is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that provides members with 32 full-service branches throughout Long Island, Queens and Manhattan, as well as access to services at more than 5,000 shared service centers located across the country. Over the years and through various partnerships, Teachers has been proud of its role as a key supporter of the communities it serves. Teachers offers a range of member-focused products with competitive rates and low fees that started as a smart solution for teachers - now smart for all.

About the Celent Model Bank Award

Celent’s annual Model Bank Awards recognize the best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in banking. Nominations are submitted by financial institutions and undergo a rigorous evaluation process by Celent analysts. Celent judges submissions on three core criteria: demonstrable business benefits of live initiatives; the degree of innovation relative to the industry; and the technology or implementation excellence. Information on the Celent Model Bank Award is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.celent.com%2Fawards%2Fmodel-bank

