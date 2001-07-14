Cushman & Wakefield Divests of Russian Operations

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK, Financial) today announced that the firm has reached a definitive agreement to transfer its business in Russia to a local operator.

This transition of the business will allow the new owners to support Russian employees, while maintaining continuity of essential services to clients.

This transaction is not material to the firm’s financial statements or future operations.

Cushman & Wakefield would like to publicly thank its colleagues for their hard work and dedication to the firm’s clients, while recognizing the current extraordinary circumstances and uncertainty those colleagues are experiencing.

Cushman & Wakefield also continues to support its Ukrainian colleagues by mobilizing resources, including its Global Employee Assistance Fund. In addition, the firm is also supporting its many employees in neighbouring countries who are responding to the humanitarian crisis through a variety of means.

Cushman & Wakefield stands firmly with the global community in the hope for peace.

