DICE Therapeutics Expands Management Team and Board of Directors

Mary Riley, J.D., appointed as general counsel

Lisa Bowers, MHSA, and Mittie Doyle, M.D., FACR, join board of directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. ( DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the appointment of Mary Riley as general counsel and the additions of Lisa Bowers and Mittie Doyle, M.D., FACR, to DICE’s board of directors. Concurrently, Stephen Zachary, Ph.D., will be stepping down from the Company’s board.

“Mary, Lisa and Mittie are excellent additions to the DICE team with extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience and expertise in their respective fields,” said Kevin Judice, Ph.D., CEO of DICE Therapeutics. “We are pleased to welcome them to DICE during this important time in the Company’s growth and evolution. We would also like to thank Stephen for his many contributions during his time on our board, including during the early stages of the Company’s formation.”

Mary Riley, J.D., as general counsel

Ms. Riley joins DICE following a 15-year tenure at Genentech, most recently serving as vice president, litigation, where she served on the legal leadership team and was responsible for managing a wide range of legal matters. She also previously led Genentech’s business law group and employment law group, where she served as a member of the human resources leadership team. Before joining Genentech, Mary was a partner at Heller Ehrman LLP and held roles at other corporate law firms. Mary received a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and a B.A. from College of the Holy Cross.

Lisa Bowers, MHSA, to board of directors

Ms. Bowers is the chief commercial officer of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to address a critical unmet need, the lack of therapeutic development in pediatric cancer. Prior to joining Day One, Lisa served as the chief executive officer and founder of Rhia Ventures, a social venture investment organization focused on reproductive health. She was also the chief operating officer of the Tara Health Foundation and had an extensive career at Genentech/Roche, where she held P&L accountability for Genentech’s cystic fibrosis business and was the head of the North American supply chain region, accountable for more than $20 billion of medicine across the U.S. and Canada. Prior to these roles, Ms. Bowers led Genentech’s patient access services and the company’s strategic marketing function for managed care organizations. Ms. Bowers has been a board observer for Cadence Health and is a member of the board for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte. She received a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan School of Public Health and a B.A. from Yale University .

Mittie Doyle, M.D., FACR, to board of directors

Dr. Doyle is a proven research physician who has held numerous leadership roles in clinical development. She currently serves as chief medical officer of Aro Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of tissue-targeted genetic medicines. Prior to joining Aro, Dr. Doyle served as vice president, global therapeutic area head, immunology at CSL Behring. Prior to her time at CSL, Dr. Doyle held senior level roles at Shire Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics and Alexion Pharmaceuticals. During her career, she has led clinical development across a broad range of immune mediated and orphan diseases and led teams with responsibilities for design and execution of first-in-human through Phase 2 and 3 trials, resulting in several global regulatory approvals. Dr. Doyle received an M.D. from Yale Medical School and completed her postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School including a residency in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and clinical/research fellowship in rheumatology and immunology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She received a B.A. from Princeton University.

About DICE Therapeutics, Inc.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. The Company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. DICE’s lead therapeutic candidates are oral antagonists of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, IL-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. DICE is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting α4ß7 integrin and αVß1/αVß6 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respectively.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company’s future plans and prospects, the Company’s current cash position and anticipated runway, and the anticipated therapeutic properties and potential of the Company’s therapeutic candidates. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the Company may identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that actual results, levels of activity, safety, performance or events and circumstances could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the Company’s forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s ability to advance DC-806, DC-853 and its other therapeutic candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize the Company’s therapeutic candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, our ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, its ability to protect its intellectual property and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 28, 2022, and its other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

