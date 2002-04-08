Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX)

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Homology Medicines, Inc. (“Homology” or the “Company”) ( FIXX) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Homology stock between June 10, 2019 and February 18, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had overstated HMI-102’s efficacy and risk mitigation; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 21, 2020, Mariner Research (“Mariner”) published a report questioning statements by Homology and its officers about the efficacy of HMI-102, the Company’s lead product candidate for treatment of phenylketonuria. Mariner focused on Homology’s HMI-102 dose escalation pheNIX trial, concluding that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102’s lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization. Among other evidence, Mariner cited an email from Homology’s Chief Communications Officer appearing to indicate the Company’s awareness that a HMI-102 high dose patient had adverted to the adverse efficacy issue in a social media post during April 2020. On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 10.38%, over the following three trading days, closing at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020.

On February 18, 2022, Homology issued a press release disclosing that “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has notified the company that its pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria has been placed on clinical hold due to the need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study in response to observations of elevated liver function tests” and that “[t]he Company expects to receive an official clinical hold letter within 30 days.” On this news, Homology’s stock price fell $1.26 per share, or 32.64%, to close at $2.60 per share on February 22, 2022.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Homology should contact the Firm prior to the May 24, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.



