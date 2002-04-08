Shenandoah Telecommunications to Participate at the New Street Research & BCG Fiber to the Future – Global Infrastructure Conference

EDINBURG, Va., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) ( SHEN) today announced that Ed McKay, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the New Street Research & BCG Fiber to the Future – Global Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:50 a.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of the panel discussion on Shentel’s website at www.investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel’s website following the presentation.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,400 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

