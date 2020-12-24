First Wave BioPharma Files U.S. and PCT Patent Applications for Niclosamide in Long-Haul COVID-19

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., ( FWBI, Financial), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the continued enhancement of the intellectual property (IP) portfolio governing niclosamide as a treatment for COVID-19-related GI infections. The Company has filed U.S. Patent and Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications entitled “Treatment of Long Haulers Syndrome with Niclosamide” (U.S. Application No. 17/703,626 and PCT Application No. PCT/US22/21736).



Niclosamide is a widely prescribed small molecule with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties that has been safely used on millions of people worldwide. First Wave BioPharma is developing a proprietary oral formulation of niclosamide, FW-COV, as a treatment for COVID-19-related GI infections. A Phase 2 clinical trial, RESERVOIR, is investigating the safety of FW-COV and its ability to remove SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2), the virus that causes COVID-19, from the GI tract in patients with acute COVID-19-related GI infections. First Wave BioPharma expects to report top-line data in the first half of 2022.

The PCT application, filed with the PCT receiving office at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), covers methods of treating patients with multiple formulations of niclosamide for GI infections related to post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, also known as “long haul” COVID-19, in most major market countries throughout the world. The U.S. non-provisional patent application was also filed with the USPTO, and like the PCT application, relates to the use of niclosamide as a treatment for long haul COVID-19-related GI infections. Any resultant patents from these filings will have an estimated term of until at least 2042.

“We believe this an important step to enhancing the intellectual property portfolio protecting FW-COV as we advance its development as a potential treatment for the millions of people suffering from the discomforting and debilitating GI symptoms caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said James Sapirstein, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma. “Despite vaccination programs here and abroad, COVID-19 remains a pernicious disease, and ‘long haul’ COVID-19 has developed into a major medical issue. The World Health Organization estimates that 100 million people worldwide are now or have suffered from long haul COVID, and in the U.S. figures show that it has affected one-in-seven working adults. Of those patients, millions are believed to suffer long haul GI symptoms.”

Mr. Sapirstein continued, “Mounting evidence suggests the SARS2 virus often hides in the GI tract, forming reservoirs and causing illness long after the initial infection has abated, and unfortunately, there are no approved treatments for these patients. We believe that FW-COV has the potential to remove the virus from the GI tract and dampen inflammation secondary to an acute infection of the COVID-19 virus.”

About Acute and Long Haul COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections

Gastrointestinal infection symptoms (severe diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain) have been reported in approximately 18% of COVID-19 cases.1 Of the approximately 80 million individuals who are reported to have contracted COVID-19 in the U.S.,2 this would translate into over 14 million patients having GI infection. Of the 477 million cases reported globally,2 it would translate into almost 86 million patients. Furthermore, approximately 10% of patients who were infected with COVID have persistent symptoms months after their initial diagnosis.3 Approximately 86% of these COVID “long haulers” are reported to have GI infection symptoms, with 60% continuing to have diarrhea months after their initial infection.4

About Niclosamide

Niclosamide is a prescription small molecule drug listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organization (WHO). Niclosamide has been safely used on millions of patients for other clinical indications. In the U.S., niclosamide was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1982 for the treatment of intestinal tapeworm infections. In addition to its antihelminthic activity, niclosamide has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties. There remains an urgent need to develop new medicines that can be manufactured at a large scale quickly to treat COVID-19 and long haul COVID-19.

FW-COV

FW-COV is First Wave BioPharma’s proprietary formulation of niclosamide which the Company is testing in clinical trials as a potential anti-viral for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) gastrointestinal infections. The Company’s FW-COV formulation is an oral immediate-release tablet. The formulation to be used has been milled (micronized) to allow superior dissolution in the gut fluids which the Company believes may allow local niclosamide concentrations to reach anti-viral and anti-inflammatory levels. The Company believes that FW-COV has the potential to benefit COVID patients by decreasing viral load in the GI tract, treating infection symptoms, and preventing transmission of the virus through fecal spread.

About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. First Wave BioPharma’s niclosamide portfolio is led by two clinical programs in Phase 2 clinical trials: FW-COV for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections and FW-UP for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. Three additional indications of niclosamide, include FW-ICI-AC, for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced oncology patients, FW-UC (ulcerative colitis) and FW-CD (Crohn’s disease). The Company is also advancing FW-EPI (adrulipase) for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. First Wave BioPharma is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

