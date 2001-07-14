Nutrien to Host Investor Update Meeting on June 9

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that it is hosting a virtual Investor Update meeting on June 9, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. ET to approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Nutrien’s Executive Leadership team will provide an update on the company’s strategic initiatives, ESG performance and capital allocation priorities.

Information pertaining to event access is forthcoming and will be made available on Nutrien’s website at www.nutrien.com%2Finvestors%2Fevents.

