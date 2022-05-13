Sysco to Host First Supplier Diversity Summit May 25

HOUSTON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that it will hold its first Supplier Diversity Summit on May 25, 2022. As the premiere foodservice industry partner, Sysco’s senior leadership team will provide updates on the company’s business and DEI strategy, as well as insight into programs such as its new Mentorship Program that assist diverse suppliers in how to do business with Sysco. The summit will also feature a special recognition event for Sysco’s top diverse supplier partners.



In addition, Sysco will hold virtual match-making sessions with both direct and indirect suppliers. These interactive sessions will help the company identify and engage suppliers that provide products and services to the foodservice industry and are at least 51% owned, operated and managed by people who are LGBTQ+, military veterans, minorities,women or have a disability.

“As a purpose-driven company with a commitment to inclusiveness as a core value, Sysco is focused on building strong partnerships with certified diverse suppliers,” said Brian Todd, senior vice president of merchandising and partnership growth management. “We’re excited to host our first Supplier Diversity Summit which will help us to further embed supplier diversity practices in how we do business, help diverse-owned businesses thrive and grow, and increase our innovative product offerings.”

Supplier Diversity Summit – General Sessions

All foodservice and indirect suppliers are welcome to attend the virtual Sysco Supplier Diversity Summit. Those that are interested in attending should register here no later than May 13, 2022

Match-making Sessions with Certified Diverse Suppliers

Interested suppliers must apply by April 3, 2022 for consideration to participate.

Foodservice (products for resale): Certified minority-, LGBTQ+-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses that provide foodservice products and are interested in participating in the matchmaking sessions should apply here.



Sysco is partnering with ECRM and RangeMe, the industry standard online product sourcing platform, to manage all product submissions by qualifying and connecting foodservice suppliers with the appropriate Sysco business resources.

Indirect suppliers (products and services not for resale): Certified minority-, LGBTQ+-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses that provide indirect products and services can register here to be considered by Sysco for matchmaking sessions. These suppliers will also remain in Sysco’s supplier diversity portal for future consideration.



Questions about the Supplier Diversity Summit and match-making sessions can be directed to [email protected].

For more information on Sysco’s commitment to supplier diversity, see the company’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

