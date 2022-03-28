PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Representatives of the above-mentioned Fund will lead the discussion during the live conference call.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call live may access the call by dialing 1-888-261-1844 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. Please indicate you are calling for the "AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Conference Call" conference ID #6393235.

A digitized replay of the call will also be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 29, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. on April 29, 2022. Persons interested in listening to the replay of the call may access it by dialing 1-855-859-2056. The Access Code is 6393235. In addition, a written summary of the call will be available on our website, www.abglobal.com, within 24 hours of broadcast.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

