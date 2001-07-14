SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating NeoGenomics Inc. - NEO

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating NeoGenomics Inc. ("NeoGenomics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEO) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics Inc. Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year, sending shares down more than 20% in after-hours trading.

