FAT Brands Investigation: Robbins LLP Investigates FAT Brands Inc. (FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) on Behalf of Stockholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities law. Fat Brands purports to be a franchising company that acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants.

What is this Case About: According to a class action complaint filed against Fat Brands, on February 19, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published an article entitled "Family behind Fatburger under investigation for alleged fraud, money laundering, records show," which revealed investigations into the Company's CEO, Andrew Wiederhorn, and his COO son in connection with the Company. The article revealed that the CEO had "devised and executed a fraudulent scheme" to avoid paying taxes and received "millions of dollars in sham loans" through his companies. The article also noted "an alleged scheme to route millions of dollars of company money through American Express charges to a PayPal account bearing [Thayer Wiederhorn's] name." This scheme generated $250,000 in fees to PayPal "for no legitimate corporate purpose."

This is not the first time Andrew Wiederhorn has encountered legal trouble. In 2004, he pleaded guilty to charges of paying an illegal gratuity to an associate and filing a false tax return. He spent 15 months in prison and paid a $2 million fine.

On February 22, 2022, the Company filed with the SEC a Form 8-K announcing that the FBI had opened investigations in December 2021. On this news, FAT Brands stock fell.

