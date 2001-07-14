BANK OZK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Bank OZK on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Bank OZK on October 26, 2018 with a Class Period from February 19, 2016 to October 18, 2018. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Bank OZK have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

