Indaba Capital Management, L.P. Buys HireRight Holdings Corp, Sprinklr Inc, Blend Labs Inc, Sells Retail Value Inc, Paysafe, Stagwell Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys HireRight Holdings Corp, Sprinklr Inc, Blend Labs Inc, First Advantage Corp, ON24 Inc, sells Retail Value Inc, Paysafe, Stagwell Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Datto Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indaba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Indaba Capital Management, L.P. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $684 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ironSource Ltd (IS) - 9,248,263 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Snap One Holdings Corp (SNPO) - 3,069,000 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% ON24 Inc (ONTF) - 3,500,000 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.45% HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) - 3,096,533 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. New Position (MCFE) - 1,774,550 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in HireRight Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 3,096,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.47 and $20.01, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 2,044,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in First Advantage Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.62 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.22. The stock is now traded at around $19.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $41.14, with an estimated average price of $37.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 347,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $24 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.52. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 63,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Blend Labs Inc by 188.90%. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 6,075,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ON24 Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Retail Value Inc. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Agilon Health Inc. The sale prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Datto Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $24.34.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Offerpad Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $6.4 and $8.63, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BlackSky Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Stagwell Inc by 47.51%. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.33%. Indaba Capital Management, L.P. still held 3,730,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.