Recordati Rare Diseases Announce Publication in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism of the Phase III LINC 4 Study Confirming the Efficacy and Safety of Isturisa® (Osilodrostat) in Patients With Cushing's Disease

Recordati Rare Diseases announce today the publication of positive results from the Phase III LINC 4 study of Isturisa in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.1 These data reinforce Isturisa as an effective and well-tolerated oral therapy for patients with Cushing’s disease. Isturisa is indicated in the EU for the treatment of adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome,2 a rare and debilitating condition of hypercortisolism that is most commonly caused by a pituitary adenoma (Cushing’s disease).3

The LINC 4 study augments the efficacy and safety data for Isturisa in patients with Cushing’s disease, confirming the results from the Phase III LINC 3 study. This study in 73 adults is the first Phase III study of a medical treatment in patients with Cushing’s disease to include an upfront, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled period during which 48 patients received Isturisa and 25 received placebo for the first 12 weeks, followed by an open-label period during which all patients received Isturisa until week 48; thereafter, patients could enter an optional extension phase.

Key findings published in the manuscript entitled ‘Randomised trial of osilodrostat for the treatment of Cushing’s disease’ include:1

LINC 4 met the primary endpoint: Isturisa was significantly superior to placebo at normalising mUFC at the end of a 12-week randomised, double-blind period (77% vs 8%; P <0.0001).

<0.0001). Effects of Isturisa were rapid. Over one-quarter of patients randomised to Isturisa achieved normal mUFC as early week 2 and 58% achieved control by week 5.

The key secondary endpoint was also met, with 81% of all patients in the study having normal mUFC at week 36.

Improvements in cardiovascular and metabolic parameters of Cushing’s disease, including blood pressure and blood glucose metabolism, were seen by week 12 and were maintained throughout the study.

Physical features of hypercortisolism improved during Isturisa treatment, including fat pads, facial rubor, striae, and muscle wasting. Improvements were observed by week 12, with continued improvement throughout the study to week 48.

Patient-reported QoL scores (CushingQoL and Beck Depression Inventory) also improved during Isturisa treatment.

Isturisa was well tolerated in the majority of patients, with no unexpected adverse events (AEs). The most common AEs overall were decreased appetite, arthralgia, fatigue and nausea.

“These results show convincingly that osilodrostat is an effective treatment for Cushing’s disease,” said Peter J. Snyder MD, Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. “Osilodrostat rapidly lowered cortisol excretion to normal in most patients with Cushing’s disease and maintained normal levels throughout the core phase of the study. Importantly, this normalisation was accompanied by improvements in cardiovascular and metabolic parameters, which increase morbidity and mortality in Cushing’s disease.”

“These compelling data build on the positive Phase III LINC 3 study, published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology in 2020,4 demonstrating that Isturisa enables most patients with Cushing’s disease to gain rapid control of their cortisol levels, which in turn provides relief from a host of undesirable symptoms,” said Alberto Pedroncelli, Clinical Development & Medical Affairs Lead, Global Endocrinology, Recordati AG. “Recordati Rare Diseases is committed to improving the lives of patients with this rare, debilitating and life-threatening condition. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to LINC 4 and the LINC clinical programme.”

“I had Cushing's disease for 8 years without being diagnosed,” said Thérèse Fournier from L'association “Surrénales”. “I was trapped in a vicious circle of missed diagnoses and worsening physical and psychological symptoms that became life-threatening. I lost everything – my job, my house, my partner, my friends – I was isolated. When I finally received my diagnosis, I was relieved because I knew the truth. Since my surgery, I have been learning to live again, enjoying the moments that make a life. I am still on the path to remission, but I feel deeply happy, even if I carry this journey that nobody can understand.”

About Cushing’s syndrome

Cushing’s syndromeis a rare disorder caused by chronic exposure to excess levels of cortisol from either an exogenous (eg medication) or an endogenous source.5 Cushing’s disease is the most common cause of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome and arises as a result of excess secretion of adrenocorticotropic hormone from a pituitary adenoma, a tumour of the pituitary gland.5,6 There is often a delay in diagnosing Cushing’s syndrome, which consequently leads to a delay in treating patients.7 Patients who are exposed to excess levels of cortisol for a prolonged period have increased comorbidities associated with the cardiovascular and metabolic systems, which consequently reduce QoL and increase the risk of mortality.3,6 To alleviate the clinical signs associated with excess cortisol exposure, the primary treatment goal in Cushing’s syndrome is to reduce cortisol levels to normal.8

About LINC 4

LINC 4 is a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, 48-week study with an initial 12-week placebo-controlled period to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Isturisa® in patients with Cushing’s disease. The LINC 4 study enrolled patients with persistent or recurrent Cushing’s disease or those with de novo disease who were ineligible for surgery; 73 randomised patients were treated with Isturisa® (n=48) or placebo (n=25).1 The primary endpoint of the study is the proportion of randomised patients with a complete response (mUFC ≤ULN) at the end of the placebo-controlled period (week 12). The key secondary endpoint is the proportion of patients with an mUFC ≤ULN at week 36.1,9

About Isturisa®

Isturisa® is an oral inhibitor of 11β-hydroxylase (CYP11B1), which catalyses the final step of cortisol synthesis in the adrenal glands.2 Isturisa® is available as 1 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg film-coated tablets.2 Isturisa® is approved for the treatment of adult patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome in the EU and is now available in France, Germany, Greece and Austria.2

Isturisa® was granted marketing authorisation by the European Commission on 9 January 2020. For detailed recommendations on the appropriate use of this product, please consult the summary of product characteristics.2

